ELLIOTT, Ernest It is with a heavy heart, and many tears that we announce the passing of Ernest "Ernie" Hugh Elliott. Ernie, 85 years old was the loving and devoted husband of 54 years to Janet Elliott (née Skinner). A devoted father and mentor to Mike and Keith (Helen). Proud Papa of Meagan, Jacob, Madison, Liam, and Sean while being the player of fetch with Grand-dog Chance. Ernie was born and raised in Toronto, and raised his own family in Etobicoke while working as a tool and die maker and supervisor at De Havilland Aircraft for 35 years. The family built lifelong memories and friendships together over the summers and winters at the cottage on Wood Lake, Muskoka. Janet and Ernie retired to the lake 16 years ago and enjoyed being active in the community of Vankoughnet. Ernie passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019 due to a sudden and unexpected illness. Family and friends can offer their condolences at the Turner & Porter Funeral Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St, Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Friday, November 29, 2019 for visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to a reception with the family that will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or The Wood Lake Cottagers Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019