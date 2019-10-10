WILSON, ERNEST F. Born October 14 1924, passed away October 5, 2019 at Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville, ON. Ernie was born and raised in Oakville, attended Oakville High School, and graduated from University of Toronto Aeronautical Engineering. He served in the CAF during WWII and was stationed in Tofino, BC. Ernie was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, D. Louise (Kelley) Wilson. Together they raised five children: E. Craig Wilson (of Ottawa), Patricia (Wilson) Mosher (of Dartmouth), Tim Wilson (of Toronto), Michelle Wilson (of Dartmouth), and Jim Wilson (of Ottawa); grand-parented Sarah, Jennifer, Christopher, Cort, Cameron, Christine and Erin; and were great-grandparents to Lia, Jack, Caden, and Luca. Ernie's professional career was with Union Carbide and it took him and his family from Oakville to London, Missisauga, Edmonton, St. Catharines, Saint John, Ottawa, and Toronto. Up to and including his retirement Ernie embraced a full life - appreciated the outdoors with camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, skating, swimming, and walking; was active in his church; and travelled with Louise for ski vacations, to visit his children coast to coast and overseas to China. He said, 'Just keep moving.' He lived his mantra, 'Give to Live' and was mindful of helping others and giving to many charities. In honour of Ernie, and in lieu of flowers, we invite anyone close to him to make a donation to a charity of their choice or to Ian Anderson House Hospice in thanks for their kindness and care of Ernie in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12th, 2 to 4 p.m. at Clanmore Montessori School, 2463 Lakeshore Road East, in Oakville.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019