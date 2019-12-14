Peacefully, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Celia for 63 years. Loving father of Anne (Keith George) and Martin (Penny Webster). Proud Opa of Isaac, Joseph and Lily Streit; and Zachary George. Harry was passionate about boating and boater education, and was a long-serving volunteer with Canadian Power and Sail Squadrons. A special thank you to all the staff at Runnymede Healthcare Centre, and to all those family and friends who visited Harry during his time there. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Ave.) on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12 noon until service time in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial has taken place. Those who wish, may make memorial donations to the charity of their choice. Online condolences through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019