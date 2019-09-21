Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST GILBERT LAUZON. View Sign Service Information DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER 378 WILSON ST EAST Ancaster , ON L9G 2C2 (905)-648-3852 Obituary

LAUZON, ERNEST GILBERT Surrounded by his family, Ernie passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Ernie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Jocelyn (nee Bury), his children Jocelyn (Habib) Assaad, Rodrigue (Wendy), Micheline (Bob) Goetz; his grandchildren Christopher (Candice) Assaad, Andrea (Dan) Kennedy, Rodrigue (Sherrie-Anne) Lauzon, Randall Lauzon, Laurie (Glenn) Ryan, Matthew (Alina) Goetz and Sean (Aleks) Goetz; great-grandchildren Luca Assaad, Jonah Assaad, Carson Kennedy, Austin Kennedy, Riley Inglis, Adian Inglis, Gavin Ryan and Connor Ryan; his brother Dr. Rodrigue (Andrea) Lauzon, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his parents Rodrigue Alphonse (1942) and Marie Alice Alicia (nee Lacombe) (1990), his brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Aline Lauzon, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Daphne and Percy Pozitsky. Ernie was very proud of his 20 year career in the RCAF and United Nations (1966-67). He had a passion for finance and accounting, was a Royal Lifesaving Swimming Instructor, an avid minor hockey referee and had a love of motorcycles, becoming an honourary member of the Brotherhood of Omicron at Concordia University. He was first and foremost a dedicated husband and a family man. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. A celebration of Ernie's life will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juravinski Hospital – Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.

