GLYNN, ERNEST 1925 - 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father Ernest Glynn. God called Ernest on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce Alexandra Glynn. Loving father of Gary (Tina), Sharon (Anthony) and Kelly (Mark). Adored Grandfather of Steven (Sarah Louise), Rachel, Nicholas, Christopher, Diane and Eric. Proud Great-Grandfather of Leo. Cherished brother of Mary Colding. Ernest was a Veteran of WWII proudly serving in the Royal Navy. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. May he rest in peace.



