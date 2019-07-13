PRIEST, ERNEST HAROLD "ERNIE" Ernest Priest, known as "Ernie," passed away on June 27, 2019, at the age of 79 years old, at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ontario. A native of Riverdale, Toronto, Ernie began his career with the Toronto Board of Education in 1959. After starting a family and living abroad, Ernie became a school Principal and shined in that role through to his retirement in 1994. Ernie loved sports, theatre, music and more than anything, people. Ernie was known to give his time generously to improve the communities where he lived, worked and played. His bright smile, outgoing, caring personality will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Ernie's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, September 14th, at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria Street East, Alliston. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019