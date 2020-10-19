1/
ERNEST HENRY GOULD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOULD, ERNEST HENRY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ernest Henry Gould, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Ruth Shirley Gould (née Green) and brother of the late Erma Maybelle Barker (née Gould) and William George Clayton Gould. Ernie leaves behind his daughters Kathy Piserchia of Mississauga, Ontario and Sharon McKay and son-in-law Ian McKay of Round Rock, Texas. Beloved grandfather of Louis, Elisa and Frankie Piserchia, Kristen (Jamie Bowles), Brianna and Victoria McKay and great-grandfather of Addison McKenzie Bowles and Weston Carter Bowles. Sincere thanks to Lorraine, his loving, wonderful and compassionate caregiver. Special thanks to Doris at Versatile Care for all her help and compassion over the years. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved