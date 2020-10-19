GOULD, ERNEST HENRY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ernest Henry Gould, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Ruth Shirley Gould (née Green) and brother of the late Erma Maybelle Barker (née Gould) and William George Clayton Gould. Ernie leaves behind his daughters Kathy Piserchia of Mississauga, Ontario and Sharon McKay and son-in-law Ian McKay of Round Rock, Texas. Beloved grandfather of Louis, Elisa and Frankie Piserchia, Kristen (Jamie Bowles), Brianna and Victoria McKay and great-grandfather of Addison McKenzie Bowles and Weston Carter Bowles. Sincere thanks to Lorraine, his loving, wonderful and compassionate caregiver. Special thanks to Doris at Versatile Care for all her help and compassion over the years. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.