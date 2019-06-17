Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest INTENBERG. View Sign Service Information Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel 366 Bathurst Street Toronto , ON M5T 2S6 (416)-603-1444 Obituary

INTENBERG, Ernest September 25, 1922 - June 13, 2019 It is with a sad heart that the family of Ernest announces his peaceful passing at the age of 96. However, we are glad that he has been reunited with his Heavenly Family: his beloved wife, Katarina; their cherished daughter Helen (Intenberg) Tymkewycz; their great granddaughter Isabella; his brothers and sisters. Ernest's life began in Khorol, Ukraine. He attended the University of Kiev and was an accomplished gymnast. After enduring difficult times in Germany, he met and married Katarina in Belgium in July of 1951 and they immigrated to Canada. Ernest worked very hard to provide a good life for his family. He was successful in his career at York Steel before his early retirement. Katarina and Ernest became regular snowbirds, packing up the car at the first sign of Autumn and heading south to their home in Florida. So many happy family memories there! In his latter years, Ernest even became a good cook and we looked forward to devouring his roasters full of piroshki. Left to mourn his passing are his son Victor Intenberg (Irene); daughter Alvina Intenberg; daughter Tatiana Lewicki (Victor); son-in-law Bohdan Tymkewycz; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces and cousins. We will miss both his strength and sense of humour. He loved deeply and was deeply loved by all. Visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m on Tuesday, June 18th at Cardinal Funeral Home Chapel, 366 Bathurst Street, followed afterwards by Prayers at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 23 Henry Street at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19th at the church. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery on Bloor Street at 12:30 p.m.



