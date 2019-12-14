LARKMAN, ERNEST KING Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving husband of Carol (nee Fraser) for over 60 years. Loving father of Kelly (Ian), Christy (Robert), and Janet (of Nova Scotia). Grandfather of Lauren (Jon), Devon, Luke, and Shawna. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left at adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019