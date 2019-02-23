Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERNEST LESLIE LUSH. View Sign

LUSH, ERNEST LESLIE Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 90, at Lithgow Hospital in New South Wales, Australia. Ern was a compositor in the print trade at Eatons, The Toronto Daily Star, Mono Lino and Alpha Graphics. Ern was a passionate unionist and for many years was the President of the Toronto Typographical Credit Union. Starting with his trade in England, he moved to Canada in the early 1950s and in his retirement, moved to Australia. He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family and wife of 67 years, Muriel. Rest in Peace.

