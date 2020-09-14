1/1
ERNEST (ERNIE) LEYLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEYLAND, ERNEST (ERNIE) It is with great sadness that Leyland family announces the death of Ernest (Ernie) Leyland. Ernest John Leyland, born June 1, 1939, St. Helen's, Merseyside, England. Passed away September 11, 2020, Ajax, Ontario. Ernie was a mechanical engineer, who worked and travelled extensively with the Merchant Navy aboard the M.V. Nottingham. After settling in Ontario, he married his wife of 49 years, Lynda. Together, they built a life that centered around family, travel, gardening, and mutual happiness. Ernie had a brilliant mind and quick wit. His breadth of knowledge made him an easy conversationalist and his unassuming and steadfast manner put people at ease. He was an avid gardener tending to fruits, vegetables, chrysanthemums, and countless other plants in his greenhouse and the garden he and Lynda created. It would be a labour of love for more than 40 years. He spent many hours walking the trails of the Greenwood conservation area with his family and their dogs; the memories of these times are treasured by all with whom they were experienced. Ernie was a craftsman - utilizing his engineering skills to build furniture and boats for family and loved ones. His interests, everything from cooking to classical music, were instilled in his children and will remain gifts that continue to be cultivated. Ernie is survived by his wife Lynda (nee MacGregor), son Adam (Helen), and daughter Sarah (Mike). He was the proud Grandad of Charlie and Clare, and an ever loving Gaga to Ollie and Julian. He is also survived by his sister Irene, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Hilda, father Ernest, and sisters Theresa and Rita. At this time, there will be no memorial service due to pandemic restrictions. A celebration of life gathering will follow at a later date. If one so desires, donations may be made to the Toronto Zoo. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEachnie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved