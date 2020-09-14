LEYLAND, ERNEST (ERNIE) It is with great sadness that Leyland family announces the death of Ernest (Ernie) Leyland. Ernest John Leyland, born June 1, 1939, St. Helen's, Merseyside, England. Passed away September 11, 2020, Ajax, Ontario. Ernie was a mechanical engineer, who worked and travelled extensively with the Merchant Navy aboard the M.V. Nottingham. After settling in Ontario, he married his wife of 49 years, Lynda. Together, they built a life that centered around family, travel, gardening, and mutual happiness. Ernie had a brilliant mind and quick wit. His breadth of knowledge made him an easy conversationalist and his unassuming and steadfast manner put people at ease. He was an avid gardener tending to fruits, vegetables, chrysanthemums, and countless other plants in his greenhouse and the garden he and Lynda created. It would be a labour of love for more than 40 years. He spent many hours walking the trails of the Greenwood conservation area with his family and their dogs; the memories of these times are treasured by all with whom they were experienced. Ernie was a craftsman - utilizing his engineering skills to build furniture and boats for family and loved ones. His interests, everything from cooking to classical music, were instilled in his children and will remain gifts that continue to be cultivated. Ernie is survived by his wife Lynda (nee MacGregor), son Adam (Helen), and daughter Sarah (Mike). He was the proud Grandad of Charlie and Clare, and an ever loving Gaga to Ollie and Julian. He is also survived by his sister Irene, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Hilda, father Ernest, and sisters Theresa and Rita. At this time, there will be no memorial service due to pandemic restrictions. A celebration of life gathering will follow at a later date. If one so desires, donations may be made to the Toronto Zoo. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca