ERNEST NEWTON (ERNIE) McMEEKAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McMEEKAN, ERNEST NEWTON (ERNIE) Peacefully at his home in Keswick on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Ernie McMeekan, beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Rutherford). Dear father of Nancy (Chip Schafer), Cathy (Wade DeMerchant) and Bill (Janis Zakoor). Loving Papa of Nick (Tahjauna), Sally (Scott) and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Amelia and Joe. Fondly remembered by his many friends including Mary Rynard and Lori Boardman. Ernie will be affectionately remembered for his kind and calm demeanour, sense of humour, determination, keen intellect, love of his home, dogs, volunteering and woodworking. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Ontario SPCA or the Georgina Community Police Volunteers with York Regional Police. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com "Thank you for everything, Dad. We love you."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved