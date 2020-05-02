McMEEKAN, ERNEST NEWTON (ERNIE) Peacefully at his home in Keswick on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Ernie McMeekan, beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Rutherford). Dear father of Nancy (Chip Schafer), Cathy (Wade DeMerchant) and Bill (Janis Zakoor). Loving Papa of Nick (Tahjauna), Sally (Scott) and Daniel. Great-grandfather of Amelia and Joe. Fondly remembered by his many friends including Mary Rynard and Lori Boardman. Ernie will be affectionately remembered for his kind and calm demeanour, sense of humour, determination, keen intellect, love of his home, dogs, volunteering and woodworking. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to the Ontario SPCA or the Georgina Community Police Volunteers with York Regional Police. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com "Thank you for everything, Dad. We love you."
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.