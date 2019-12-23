McMULLAN, Ernest Stuart February 26, 1926 - December 19, 2019 Ernest (Ernie) of Toronto. Dear husband of the late Margaret (2014). Father of Sue (Dan Vassel), Michael (Michelle) and the late James (2011) (Lise Madore). Grandfather of Christopher, Ryan (Jennifer), Erin and Andrew. Great-grandfather of Sophia and Madeleine. Ernie graduated from University of Toronto Pharmacy in 1950 and as owner/operator of McMullan's Pharmacy from 1953 until 2007, he touched the lives of many in the Keele and Wilson neighbourhood where he cared for generations of families. Ernest was honoured to be a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal (2012) for his community service. Most recently Ernie resided at Sunrise of Mississauga and was lovingly cared for by the staff and his family. We wish to thank Drs. Obeid and Hamboyan, Yonette, Merselyn, Helen, Alex, Barbara, Krissah and so many more who provided him comfort this past year. Cremation has occurred and the family will hold a Celebration of his Life in the New Year. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019