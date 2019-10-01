WILSON, ERNEST THOMAS Our wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away peacefully, on September 29, 2019, in his 88th year. Born in Toronto, Ontario, on February 5, 1931. He was predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen Anne, in 2007. Ernie leaves behind his children, Michael (Debbie), Anne (Doug), Peter and Paul (Karen); grandchildren, Tyler, Kate (Benn), Blair (Brittany), Josh, Andra (Colin) and Ryan and great-granddaughter Holly, as well as special friend Joan Johnston and her family. He was loved dearly by many relatives, friends and neighbours and will be sorely missed. Ernie was born and raised in Toronto, worked his entire career at IBM and was a lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Sunnybrook's Palliative Care Unit for the marvelous care you gave to Ernie in his final months. You made all the difference to him and our family. Family and friends are welcomed to join in at a visitation on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON). The Funeral will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Justin Martyr Church (3898 Highway No. 7 East, Unionville, ON L3R 1L3). Private burial to follow. A Celebration of Ernie's life to continue at Angus Glen Golf Club. https://chapelridgefh.com/
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019