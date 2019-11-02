Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Whitfield BLUNT. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 1141 St Clair Ave West Toronto , ON M6E1B1 (416)-654-7744 Obituary

BLUNT, Ernest Whitfield 1937 - 2019 Ernest Whitfield Blunt passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on the morning of October 21, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Martha; his only surviving sibling, brother Wilton Blunt; first cousins: John Moore (Delores), Lucille Drakes and Victor Blunt (Marjorie); brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan, Myrtle, Doreen and Bertie Bancroft, Mary Springer, Veronica Marshall (Barbados) and Wendy and Ian Graham. Sorely missed by nieces and nephews, Betty Fuller (Wesley), Maggie, Bentley (USA), Heather (Barbados) and Lystra Weekes, Grace Herbert, David Blunt (Doreen) (USA), Carolyn Neblett, Donna Kurdyla (Christopher) (Montreal), Michael Bancroft, Andrew Springer (Tina), Wendy Bancroft-Teixeira (Phil), Bentley Springer (Denise), Delacy and Arleigh Graham, Sophia and Veronica Marshall, Robert Bancroft (Fanny), Linda Walters (Andrew) and Kenneth Bancroft. Many other grandnieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends in Montreal, United States, England and Barbados. Visitation for Ernest Whitfield Blunt will take place at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, November 3rd. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 4th, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill United Church, 2 Wembley Road. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Donations in Ernest's memory, may be made to the Lung or Diabetes Associations.



BLUNT, Ernest Whitfield 1937 - 2019 Ernest Whitfield Blunt passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on the morning of October 21, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Martha; his only surviving sibling, brother Wilton Blunt; first cousins: John Moore (Delores), Lucille Drakes and Victor Blunt (Marjorie); brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan, Myrtle, Doreen and Bertie Bancroft, Mary Springer, Veronica Marshall (Barbados) and Wendy and Ian Graham. Sorely missed by nieces and nephews, Betty Fuller (Wesley), Maggie, Bentley (USA), Heather (Barbados) and Lystra Weekes, Grace Herbert, David Blunt (Doreen) (USA), Carolyn Neblett, Donna Kurdyla (Christopher) (Montreal), Michael Bancroft, Andrew Springer (Tina), Wendy Bancroft-Teixeira (Phil), Bentley Springer (Denise), Delacy and Arleigh Graham, Sophia and Veronica Marshall, Robert Bancroft (Fanny), Linda Walters (Andrew) and Kenneth Bancroft. Many other grandnieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends in Montreal, United States, England and Barbados. Visitation for Ernest Whitfield Blunt will take place at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, November 3rd. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 4th, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hill United Church, 2 Wembley Road. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Donations in Ernest's memory, may be made to the Lung or Diabetes Associations. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close