BEATTIE, ERNESTINE TERESE Passed away peacefully at Lake Ridge Hospital Oshawa. Wife of the late Al and son Steve, daughter-in-law Donna. Survived by daughters, Brenda (Graham) and Elaine (Ian), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ernie met Bert, the love of her life, at St. Andrew's by the Sea, in New Brunswick. With a move to Ontario, our family bloomed, many lasting memories at the cottage on Chandos. The best apple pie maker in the world. Donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019