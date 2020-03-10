|
|
GIARDINO, Ernesto Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, Ernesto Giardino passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Italia, together 70 years and loving father and father-in-law of Anna Giardino, Sylvia Giardino and Juanita and Gregory Gledhill. Treasured Nonno of Matthew Gledhill. Ernesto is survived by his sisters Amalia Memme (the late Nicola) and Ginetta Battistella (the late Giovanni). Ernesto was predeceased by his parents Camillo and Grazia, siblings Lucia (Enrico), Nicola (Concetta) and Onorina (Antonia), parents-in-law Ernesto and Anna Memme and brother-in-law Ettore. Survived by brother-in-law Eraldo Memme (Teresa), sister-in-law Giannina Memme and his many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Argentina. He was loved and cherished by close friends and neighbours who called on him to fix anything and everything mechanical and enjoyed his company. Ernesto immigrated to Venezuela where he worked for eight years building roads and developed a lifelong love of extreme heat. He then immigrated to Canada in 1957 on a bitter cold February day and despite his intense dislike of the cold weather, he was a proud Canadian every day thereafter. He then set about creating a life for his family. He was a dedicated cyclist, avid gardener and a small engine repair genius. He worked hard every day, prayed deeply and faithfully and was blessed to live in his home with his wife until January of 2020. His joy and the center of his world was his beloved grandson and the most joyous moments in his life were attending the university graduations of his daughters and grandson. Special thanks are extended to Dr. Salvatore Macaluso and his staff, Dr. Shanni Phillips, Audiologist, caregiver Ofelia, CBI PSWs and Bayshore Nursing, all of whom helped Ernesto fulfill his wish to remain independent and in his home as long as possible. Sincere thanks to the Juravinski Hospital Emergency Department staff, F3 and especially the wonderful, caring nursing staff in the F5 unit who made his last weeks, days, and hours comfortable and peaceful. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell), on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be said at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E. 37th St., on Thursday, March 12th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Hamilton / Burlington SPCA or the Juravinski Foundation. Eat, eat: today it's free, tomorrow you pay. Sogni D'oro Dad
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020