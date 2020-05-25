NICOLUCCI, ERNESTO It is with great sadness, at 93 years old, on May 18, 2020 at Humber River Hospital, peacefully died of natural causes. Predeceased by his wife Isabella; father to John (Caterina) and Edward (Maria); grandfather to Adam (Teresa), Adrian, Alissa (Saleem), Matteo, Daniel; great-grandfather to Christian. Born on January, 12 1927 in Fossacesia, Italy, Ernesto was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family.



