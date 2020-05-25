ERNESTO NICOLUCCI
NICOLUCCI, ERNESTO It is with great sadness, at 93 years old, on May 18, 2020 at Humber River Hospital, peacefully died of natural causes. Predeceased by his wife Isabella; father to John (Caterina) and Edward (Maria); grandfather to Adam (Teresa), Adrian, Alissa (Saleem), Matteo, Daniel; great-grandfather to Christian. Born on January, 12 1927 in Fossacesia, Italy, Ernesto was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family.

Published in Toronto Star on May 25, 2020.
