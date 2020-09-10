ERNESTO SCHINCARIOL

SCHINCARIOL, ERNESTO With great sadness, we announce the passing of Ernesto Pietro Schincariol, on September 6, 2020, at the age of 91. Ernesto was cherished by his three children, Julie, Marc and Paul Schincariol. Ernesto was predeceased by his sister, Santa (Tina) Gregoris and his brother, Giovanni Schincariol. Ernesto will be missed by all of his extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Saturday, August 12th, from 1-5 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., inside the funeral home chapel. Please note, that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions and social distancing requirements, for the visitation, the funeral home must conform to 30% occupancy capacity. Visitors may need to wait to enter the funeral home in order to maintain the capacity requirement. Face masks are mandatory and contact tracing information will be collected upon entering the building.