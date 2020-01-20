Home

Erno VLASICS Obituary
VLASICS, Erno Passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Toronto Grace Hospital Loving husband of Carol for 25 years. Cherished son of Jeanne Vlasics, and Antal "Tony" Vlasics. Erno will be dearly remembered by his brothers Miska (Tammy Hanlon) and Anthony (Susan Berry), his niece Alison and nephew Edwin. Erno will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Chapel service at 3:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020
