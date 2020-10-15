1/
ERNST WAGNER
WAGNER, ERNST January 14, 1940 – October 8, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Ernst Wagner on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 80. Ernst will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Pamela, to whom he was married for 53 years, his son Robert, his daughter Sheri and son-in-law Darryl. He was absolutely adored by his grandchildren Brianna, Ryan, Kyle and Sophie. He was the much-loved brother of Harold (Maria), Traudl (Mike) and Helma (Heinz), cherished brother-in-law of Pamela's eleven siblings and their spouses and a treasured uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Ernst was known for his great sense of humour, his generosity, his unwavering support, his many catch phrases and his undying love for sweets. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories that will be cherished forever. Ernst will be forever missed by his family, extended family and friends whose lives he touched. For any online condolences, please visit the website of Paul O'Connor Funeral Home at www.pauloconnor.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
