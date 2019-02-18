DAVIDSON, Errol Baldwin At home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, Errol, passed and has returned home. Husband of Delta. Loving father to Lilliette and her husband Kevin Wood and Terrico. Step-father to Ical and Corby. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Lilliana, Rylan, Sinead, Seamus, Jaymee and Jody. He is survived by his niece Joanne and cousins Beverley (Jean) and Horace. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral Service in the chapel at 12 noon. Cremation has taken place. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019