FALCONER, DR. ERROL We announce with profound sorrow, the death of Dr. Errol Linton Falconer, the beloved husband of Rachel, devoted father of Karen, Janet, Julian, Shelley, David, Marc and Elizabeth. Dr. Falconer passed away peacefully in his 93rd year, as he would have wished, in his home, surrounded by family, his colourful garden in full view. Errol, born in Somerton, St. James, was the eldest of five children, of Noel Barzilai and Gwendoline Falconer, neé Linton and is survived by his sister Fay Williams. A scholarship winner and graduate of Jamaica College, Errol came to study Organic Chemistry at McGill University in 1948. He led the Honours Chemistry Class of 1951 and won the Ann Molson Prize for maintaining the highest average throughout the four years. Errol completed his PhD studies in 1954 and accepted a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Research Council in Ottawa. Dr. Falconer spent his professional career in Research in the Explosives Division of C.I.L., first as a research scientist, then as head of Research Explosives Laboratories and finally as Coordinator of Explosives Research internationally for Imperial Chemicals (I.C.I.), based in London, UK. He travelled extensively to I.C.I. research locations in South Africa, India and Australia. Upon his retirement, he returned to Canada and developed an International Consultancy focused on investigations of accidents and safety regulations. In 1953, Errol Falconer met and married Rachel Galperson while both were students in Montreal; they raised seven children and enjoyed living on an apple orchard in Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec. In the 1990s, Dr. Falconer pursued his personal scientific interests in plants and horticulture at the University of Guelph and qualified as a Master Gardener. He became active in local and provincial horticultural organizations and grew a variety of vegetables and flowers, especially roses in the large gardens at his home in Thornhill. His entries invariably won multiple prizes in local flower shows. Above all, Errol Falconer took great pride in his seven children, their studies, careers and activities. In later decades, he also greatly enjoyed his fifteen grandchildren: Alexander and Emmanuel Athanassakos, Jackson Falconer Rosenberg, Benjamin and Justin Falconer in Toronto; Sarah and Joshua Berman in King City; Talia and Ryan Falconer in Thornhill; Tristan, Lindsay and Quentin Gigon in Switzerland; and Clara, Theo and Tom Falconer in London, UK. Family meals, holiday dinners and cottage get-togethers were the highlights of his life. Most importantly, Errol Falconer lived his life with great integrity and intellectual energy; he was a tower of strength and inspiration for all of us. His wisdom, virtue, work ethic and charity never failed to guide us, for he led by example. He loved and was much-loved; and will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Loving Memory of Dr. Errol Falconer, who held a deep loyalty to his alma mater Jamaica College and who has been a very active member of the Alumni Association, the Jamaica College Old Boys, please direct donations to the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Canada (tax receipt available) c/o Mark Delfose, President, president.jcobaca@gmail.com, tel: 647-225-7545.



