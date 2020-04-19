WEISER, ERROL HOWARD June 21, 1936 - April 17, 2020 Errol passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a 2-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, children Jennifer (Mark), Mark (Renae) and Richard (Erin), grandchildren Rebekah, Elinor, Olivia, Joshua and Jacob, and brother Bill. Errol was an avid hunter, award-winning marksman and club member at Gagnon Shooting Centre and Sharon Gun Club. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Errol's memory can be made to Ducks Unlimited Canada, Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.