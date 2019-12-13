Erwin Alfons GUENTNER

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

GUENTNER, Erwin Alfons Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Loving father of Angela Sadul and her husband Michael, Paul and his wife Margaret, and Marie. Cherished Opa of Erik, Liina, Kari and Jared. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Bette) and siblings, Marie Schön, Hermine Güntner, Ernst, Adele von Petersdorff. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Ave.), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., on Friday, December 13th. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement's Church, 409 Markland Dr., Etobicoke, on Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. The family respectfully request that, should you wish to express your sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation the Arthritis Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 13, 2019
