KLAUSMANN, ERWIN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Erwin Klausmann, in his 85th year, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family during his care in hospital. Born March 2, 1934, in Karlsruhe, Germany, Erwin later came to Canada where he met his loving wife Joan, of 61 years, building a lifetime of memories together. Cherished father of Janet (Joe), Rick (Oki), Darren (Anne) and loving Opa to Michael, Christina (Piotr), Andrea (Josh), Leo, Annika, Jarod, Serenity and great-grandfather to Oliver and Nila. Predeceased by his parents Anna and Hermann Klausmann. He is survived by his sisters in Germany, Sigrid (late Gunther) and Gerlinde (Gerhard). He will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Most of all, we will miss his sense of humour and his talented craftsmanship in woodworking that he gifted to all. Opa, we will miss you dearly and many prayers you are resting in peace and reunited with your loved ones. Family and friends can join us at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 a.m., with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. Reception to follow in the Hart Fellowship Lounge. If so desired, donations to Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated by his family.

