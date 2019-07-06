BALLENTINE, Esme Annie Joy "Bunty" Peacefully surrounded by family at Dorothy Ley Hospice on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of John "Jack" for 70 years. Loving mother of Sandra, Greg (Lucy), and the late James. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Esme was born in England and came to Canada as a War Bride in 1943. At Esme's request, a private service has taken place. If desired, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019