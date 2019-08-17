REES, ESMEE VERSCHOYLE 1928 - 2019 It is with great sadness the family advises that our favourite Aunt Esmee passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her ex-husband David Rees and her brother Rene de la Roche and leaves behind her much-loved nieces and nephews. Esmee will be remembered by family, friends and coworkers for her generous personality coupled with her great love of life and adventure. She travelled the world, following the sun whenever possible. Oh, how we will miss her. She was one of a kind, our very own Auntie Mame. A strong, independent woman who lived life to the fullest and left it on her own terms. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the close friends and neighbours in Toronto who watched over Esmee in her last few years helping to maintain her independence, which she valued above all else. Cremation services have taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019