Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESMEE VERSCHOYLE REES. View Sign Obituary

REES, ESMEE VERSCHOYLE 1928 - 2019 It is with great sadness the family advises that our favourite Aunt Esmee passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her ex-husband David Rees and her brother Rene de la Roche and leaves behind her much-loved nieces and nephews. Esmee will be remembered by family, friends and coworkers for her generous personality coupled with her great love of life and adventure. She travelled the world, following the sun whenever possible. Oh, how we will miss her. She was one of a kind, our very own Auntie Mame. A strong, independent woman who lived life to the fullest and left it on her own terms. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the close friends and neighbours in Toronto who watched over Esmee in her last few years helping to maintain her independence, which she valued above all else. Cremation services have taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

REES, ESMEE VERSCHOYLE 1928 - 2019 It is with great sadness the family advises that our favourite Aunt Esmee passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her ex-husband David Rees and her brother Rene de la Roche and leaves behind her much-loved nieces and nephews. Esmee will be remembered by family, friends and coworkers for her generous personality coupled with her great love of life and adventure. She travelled the world, following the sun whenever possible. Oh, how we will miss her. She was one of a kind, our very own Auntie Mame. A strong, independent woman who lived life to the fullest and left it on her own terms. We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the close friends and neighbours in Toronto who watched over Esmee in her last few years helping to maintain her independence, which she valued above all else. Cremation services have taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close