BASSARATH, ESMOND We sadly announce the passing of Esmond Bassarath at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Esmond was husband to Rosslyn, father to the late Lindley, and Lynelle, grandfather to Austin and loving family member to families abroad. He was a retired high school teacher who taught English. He began his career at Naparima College in Trinidad and continued in Canada from the early 1960s. He spent most of his teaching years at (K.L.C.V.I.) in Kirkland Lake. He was an avid reader and could quote passages from poetry and prose. He will be sadly missed by friends and family all over the globe. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service was held on May 7, 2020 at St. John's Norway Cemetery in Toronto, Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store