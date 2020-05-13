ESMOND BASSARATH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ESMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BASSARATH, ESMOND We sadly announce the passing of Esmond Bassarath at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Esmond was husband to Rosslyn, father to the late Lindley, and Lynelle, grandfather to Austin and loving family member to families abroad. He was a retired high school teacher who taught English. He began his career at Naparima College in Trinidad and continued in Canada from the early 1960s. He spent most of his teaching years at (K.L.C.V.I.) in Kirkland Lake. He was an avid reader and could quote passages from poetry and prose. He will be sadly missed by friends and family all over the globe. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service was held on May 7, 2020 at St. John's Norway Cemetery in Toronto, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved