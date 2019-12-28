EMBREE, ESTELLE IDA (nee BECKSTEAD) Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Reginald Embree. Loving mother of Keith (wife Lynn), and Karyn (husband Allan Foster). Estelle will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Zack Keith Embree, Kyla Lynn Embree and Kally Nicole Beatrice Foster. Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1M 1N5. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Covenant House Toronto, 20 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2P3, 1-800- 435-7307, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019