KUCHAR, ESTELLE On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Estelle Kuchar, in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Lou. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Charlotte, Linda and Stan Waese, and Rochelle and the late Joel. Cherished Bubie of Philip, Daniel and Sami, Aaron and Haley, Adam and Jolene, Rebecca and Mark, Jessica and Allan, Jill and Rob, and Brian, and Great-Bubie of Gabriel, Julian, Avery, Lasha, Jailyn, Zach, Ivy, Sidney, Louis and Levi. Services were held at Steeles Memorial Chapel, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Interment Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Temple Sinai section. Shiva at 85 Skymark Drive, No. 105, Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019