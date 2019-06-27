VINER, ESTELLE Estelle Viner died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill Viner. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark Viner and Peggy Taylor, Paula Viner, and Susan Viner and David Fawcett. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Helen Sugar, Aubrey and Andrea Sugar, and the late Murray and Joyce Sugar. Proud grandmother of Sydney and Jae, and Marshall. Special thanks to devoted caregivers Janet, Lea, Josie, Gerty, Aileen, and to all the staff at Home Instead and Hazelton Place. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 173 Soudan Avenue, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Toronto, 416-322-6560 ext 4500, or charity of your choice. Estelle always said she was the best mother we'd ever have. She was right.

