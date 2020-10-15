1/
Esther Amelia LEONARD
LEONARD, Esther Amelia Esther Amelia Leonard born November 9, 1926, passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 9, 2020. Sister of Delatre Leonard, Niagara Falls, ON. Esther was predeceased by her longtime partner Laverne Wilson, parents Melvin and Catherine Leonard, her brother D'arcy Leonard and infant sister Donna Leonard. Esther retired from Bell Canada in 1985 after 35 years of service and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Cremation has taken place and Esther will be laid to rest at Chesterfield United Cemetery in Chesterfield, ON.


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
