Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ESTHER MARGARET STEKETEE. View Sign Obituary

STEKETEE, ESTHER MARGARET (nee SCOTT) Passed away peacefully at her place of residence on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She leaves her step-son, Jim (Jo). Lovingly remembered by her step-grandchildren Devin (Leanne), Garrett (Lisa) Sabrina (Johnny), Jackson, Jade, Justin and Vanessa. She was the great-grandmother of Tayler, Jaxon, Aiden, Jacob, Noah, Freya and Amelia. She was preceded by her beloved husband Richard, P. Eng and her step-daughter Kathey, loved and remembered by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Steketee, as well as Janice Kantor, Ann and Dave Parker, Sue and Jack Ward, Tennis Reynolds, her relatives and many friends. Esther was a graduate of Victoria University and received her Master's Degree at the University of Niagara. After graduation she was employed by the T. Eaton Company; worked in the executives offices add-on various merchandising areas. As a result of this experience, Esther later owned and operated a boutique in Niagara on the Lake. In 1961, she entered the teaching profession and spent 13 years as an instructor and Director of Business Education Departments in a variety of locations surrounding the city of Toronto, the Niagara Peninsula, including secondment to the University of Toronto. Esther was co-author and author of business textbooks, education consultant for a television program on business procedures, served on curriculum committees and conducted workshops on teaching methodology. As the result of Esther's contribution to business education, in 1979 she received the Robert Hillmer Award, an award given each year for an outstanding contribution to business education in the province of Ontario. Esther was known for her sincere, caring personality, and throughout her career assisted physically and emotionally handicapped children and their pursuit of meaningful and independent lives. Esther was a member of the Boulevard Club, Burlington and Thornhill Golf and Country. Although time and opportunities were limited, Esther's leisure time included piloting an airplane and skydiving. Private cremations and burial have taken place. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close