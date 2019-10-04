ESTHER PAULINE NUTT (nee BEYETTE) Passed away peacefully at the New Horizons Tower senior residence in downtown Toronto at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late James Nutt. Dear mother of Larry McDonald and the late Carole Cheney, the late Edward McDonald and the late Lin Beyette. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren, great and great - great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; all of whom are too numerous to mention. Esther was the last to pass of her original, large, family. She was predeceased by her brother John and sisters Maggie, Kate, May, Emily, Eliza, Lilian, Beatrice, Bing and Patricia. A private service with relatives and friends will soon take place in Toronto following which interment shall occur in Parry Sound, Ontario, where Esther was born and she will then join in final rest with her predeceased siblings and her parents, John and Lucille Beyette.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2019