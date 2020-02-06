|
|
REID, ESTINA ROSETTA It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Estina Rosetta Reid, 93, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Scarborough. She was born on Wednesday, October 20, 1926, to Edith Jemison and Cyril Henry. She grew up in Clonmel, St. Mary, in beautiful Jamaica. Estina is survived by her eight children: Joy, Jeanette, Audrey, Ezra, Karen, Ronald, Althea and Carlene; and will be lovingly remembered as a giver who went above and beyond to help others. She will soon meet her beloved daughter Sharon and her two small children who went to glory very early after birth. Estina is a grandmother to 33 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. Since immigrating to Canada, Estina quickly found refuge at Fellowship Redeemed Church of God where she developed many long and lasting friendships. She was an active member and one who took her duties as an usher very seriously. Estina will be remembered for her everlasting commitment to her family and her eternal optimism. She will be greatly missed. Friends are invited to visit at the Ogden Funeral Homes (4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough), on Friday, February 7th from 5 - 9 p.m. A service to commemorate her life will be held at Scarborough Church of God (3576 St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough), on February 8th at 9 a.m. Interment at Duffin Meadows Cemetery (2505 Brock Rd., Pickering).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020