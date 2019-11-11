ETHEL BAIN

Obituary

BAIN, ETHEL Peacefully at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Bain, mother and mother-in-law to Linda Pack and the late Samuel Pack, Larry Bain and Ross Geos. Grandmother of Jessica Pack and Paul Sinclair, and the late A.J. Pack. Great-grandmother of Roman Charles Sinclair. Will also be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Didi Dulberg. A graveside service will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Charlie Bain Memorial Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www. baycrest.org_donations, or to Beit Halochem Canada, 905-695-0611.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019
