BRANNIGAN, Ethel (nee COUSINS) November 27, 1929 - October 26, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ethel Brannigan. Predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Everett. Survived by her 4 children Thomas (Barbara), Karen (Wayne), Jayne (late husband Florio) and Lisa (Jon). Survived by her 7 grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Amy, Marino, Marco, Jessica, Brandon and Brittany. Great-grandmother of Keegan, Meckenzie, Michael and Molly. Survived by her siblings Jim, Betty, Don, and predeceased by Bill, Mary, Marie and Shirley. Will be missed by the late John Moore and her companion Sam. Visitation to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). Funeral Service to take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society.