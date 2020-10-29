1/
Ethel BRANNIGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANNIGAN, Ethel (nee COUSINS) November 27, 1929 - October 26, 2020 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Ethel Brannigan. Predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Everett. Survived by her 4 children Thomas (Barbara), Karen (Wayne), Jayne (late husband Florio) and Lisa (Jon). Survived by her 7 grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Amy, Marino, Marco, Jessica, Brandon and Brittany. Great-grandmother of Keegan, Meckenzie, Michael and Molly. Survived by her siblings Jim, Betty, Don, and predeceased by Bill, Mary, Marie and Shirley. Will be missed by the late John Moore and her companion Sam. Visitation to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). Funeral Service to take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved