PETERS, ETHEL EILEEN It is with deep sadness that the family of Ethel Eileen Peters (Brown) announce her passing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in her 99th year. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Maurice (Pete) and loving son Murray. Ethel will be deeply missed by her younger sister Margaret (Peggy) of Waterdown, her sister-in-law Mary Brown of Bowmanville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children who have so many fond memories of family picnics and special times. Ethel grew up in Etobicoke on Scarlett Road and was one of 11 children of Frances and Charles Brown. After she married Pete, they moved to Islington where they raised their son and enjoyed many years in the same neighbourhood until Ethel moved into the Beechwood Residence and then Chartwell Westbury LTC. Along with heartfelt gratitude to Carma Brown for her daily visits and extra personal care, the family extends their thanks to the staff and caregivers at both residences for their excellent care over the years. A family memorial service will be held at a later date at Turner and Porter on Bloor Street, Toronto. We will remember her beautiful smile, sense of humour and loving hugs. Good night Lovey!!

