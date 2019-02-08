Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETHEL JUDITH HAZLETT. View Sign



HAZLETT, ETHEL JUDITH Passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019. She was 69. Judy was born on August 14, 1949, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, USA, to Samuel M. and Ethel J. Hazlett. She was a graduate of Greenville High School - having spent her junior year in Argentina and her senior year in Sweden as an exchange student. Judy graduated from Middlebury College a private liberal arts college in Middlebury Vermont. She began a teaching career in Swanton, Vermont - a small town on the Vermont/Quebec border. She later taught in Montreal, Quebec, and subsequently in Unionville, Ontario. She was named Teacher of the Year in Unionville a few years prior to her retirement. After leaving the school system, she continued her love of teaching by tutoring students in her home in suburban Toronto. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 29 and spent 40 years coping with its progressive and devastating effects. She developed and presented educational programs for patients with Parkinsonism and for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who encountered individuals with the disease. For these endeavors, she was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award in Canada. She was also involved in several research studies to advance the treatment of Parkinsonism. She accepted life's challenges with determination and enthusiasm. Judy spent summers at Chautauqua, New York and had a great love for the place and an appreciation for the artistic and religious programs offered there. Her many interests over the years included ballet, modern dance, ice skating, painting, flying, puppetry, set design and hiking. In 2005 a BRAVOfact! film was produced by Windborne Productions of the dance/theatre piece 'Impoverished Places'. In 2007, she hit the stage again. Judy was a guest artist in a dance/theatre piece entitled 'Me, Myself and I' in Motus O dance theatre's production 'PERSPECTIVES'. Judy's desire was to empower people who suffered from the disease and to also bring understanding to people who were unaware of the effects on the body and soul of people caught in its snare. She shared 37 years with her companion, Roger Buxton. He partnered with her many advocacy passions. They both were pilots and loved to fly. They also were avid hikers. The two of them made several trips exploring Baffin Island in the Canadian North. Roger preceded her in death in 2013. Judy had a strong Christian faith, and during her last difficult months, she expressed a conviction that she was ready to go home. Her church family in the Toronto area enabled her to continue to live independently over these last several years. Her family and large circle of friends will remember her as a strong, courageous woman who made a difference in many lives. She is survived by two brothers - Samuel M. Hazlett and his wife Margaret, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and William C. Hazlett and his wife DaVee, of Mercer, Pennsylvania along with several nieces and nephews. Those wishing to make a gift in Judy's memory are invited to do so to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org , to Parkinson Canada at Parkinson.ca ., or the Chautauqua Foundation at CHQ.org/ways-to-give . A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, March 16th at The Olive Branch Community Church 175 Anderson Avenue, Markham, Ontario. The service will commence at 3:00 p.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close