CHALMERS, ETHEL MARY January 17, 1923 - February 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Ethel Mary Chalmers (nee Taylor), announces her passing on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Ethel was predeceased by her husband William in 1978. She will be forever missed by her daughters Bonnie (Mohan) and Heather (Don); her grandchildren Vikram (Oksana), Maya (Mikael), Jennifer (Ray), and Alexandra (Edward); her great-grandchildren Isabella, Sasha, Uma, Sita, Sonya, Edward, Sasha, Lucie, and Jackson. Survived by her sister Violet and the Hawley family, and her nephew David Chalmers. She will be held dear in the hearts of family and friends. Ethel was a kind, honest, intelligent woman, and the matriarch of our family. She was born in Toronto, and proudly lived her entire life here. She worked for Kresge's for forty years, at first in retail, and then in the offices. Mom dedicated her life to our family and enjoyed special bonds with each of us. She loved movies, the theatre, and was an avid reader. She loved learning about new things, people and places. She enjoyed travelling, mostly to visit her children and grandchildren. Her most memorable trip, on the occasion of her 75th birthday, was to visit Switzerland, a trip she remembered fondly. Mom lived in her house in East York for over 50 years, and when health issues occurred, moved to assisted living at Beach Arms where she lived happily for many years. Our heartfelt gratitude to Revera Main Street Terrace staff for their compassionate care since November, 2017. Cremation has taken place, and we will be having a Celebration of Life in the spring. Donations in Ethel's memory to the MS Society, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Giffen-Mack Funeral Home 416-698-3121
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020