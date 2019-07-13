COLLEY, ETHEL MAY (nee CARLTON) Peacefully passed away at Humber River Hospital with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of her husband Thomas for 66 wonderful years. Cherished mother of Tom (Teresa), Wayne (Kimberly), Ken (Joanne) and Timothy. Treasured grandmother of Tara, Kevin, Jennifer, David, Michael, Krista, Brenda and Michele. Precious great-grandmother of many loved great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment to follow on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Sixth Line Cemetery in Innisfil at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019