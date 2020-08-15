Ethel McKELLAR

McKELLAR, Ethel (nee GRIFFITH) Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 93 with her family by her side. Her strong and loving Irish spirit will be missed by her son David (Barb), daughter Sandra Mathers (Tim), and grandchildren Annalise and Matthew. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful friendships she shared in Scarborough and the outstanding care she received at Parkview Home. Please join us in celebrating her life by visiting www.ogdenfuneralhome.com
where you can enjoy a photobook tribute in Ethel's honour.