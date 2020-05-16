ETHEL P. ORR
ORR, ETHEL P. Peacefully at the Cooksville Care Centre on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of her late husband Walter and loving mother of Stewart and Andrew (Paula). Dear grandmother of Tyler and Mitchell. Dear sister of her late siblings: Allan Hill, Mildred Dixon, Ruby Corras, Calvin and Ron Hill. Sister-in-law to the late Mary Giles and her husband Fred Giles. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Her kind soul will live on in heaven. Special thanks to the Cooksville Care Centre for their many years of care and kindness and to her very special caregiver Charlene from We Care Health Services. Mrs. Orr was put to rest at the Springcreek Cemetery in Clarkson in a private ceremony on Wednesday, May 13th at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
