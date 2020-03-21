|
|
BARKLEY, ETHEL SUSANNA June 15, 1933 – March 15, 2020 On March 15, 2020, Ethel Susanna Barkley, loving wife and mother passed away at age 86. Susan was born in Kapuskasing, Ontario, to Thomas and Eileen Clare. On March 31, 1951, she married George Simpson Barkley and they raised three sons and a daughter, Bruce (Carolyn), Scott, Geoffrey (Anne) and Nancy (Byron). She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas Clare, and she is survived by her husband George, their four children and their spouses, and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Private funeral on April 1, 2020, at Rosar-Morrison. Memorial service, interment and reception to celebrate her life to be arranged at a later date due to COVID. Donations in her memory can be made to the MS Society. Please see www.rosar-morrison.com for her many accomplishments and to send flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020