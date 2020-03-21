Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL BARKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL SUSANNA BARKLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETHEL SUSANNA BARKLEY Obituary
BARKLEY, ETHEL SUSANNA June 15, 1933 – March 15, 2020 On March 15, 2020, Ethel Susanna Barkley, loving wife and mother passed away at age 86. Susan was born in Kapuskasing, Ontario, to Thomas and Eileen Clare. On March 31, 1951, she married George Simpson Barkley and they raised three sons and a daughter, Bruce (Carolyn), Scott, Geoffrey (Anne) and Nancy (Byron). She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas Clare, and she is survived by her husband George, their four children and their spouses, and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Private funeral on April 1, 2020, at Rosar-Morrison. Memorial service, interment and reception to celebrate her life to be arranged at a later date due to COVID. Donations in her memory can be made to the MS Society. Please see www.rosar-morrison.com for her many accomplishments and to send flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -