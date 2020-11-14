1/1
ETTA MAE DIDONE
DIDONE, ETTA MAE November 30, 1931 – November 8, 2020 It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Etta Mae Didone (nee Graham), on November 8th, at Extendicare Halton Hills. Born in Tilbury, Ontario, Etta Mae was an avid hockey fan and met her husband of over 50 years "on the ice." Etta Mae moved with her husband and family to Toronto in 1966 where she raised 6 children. Etta Mae's 89 years were full and happy, raising and keeping a watchful eye over her family holding the fort while her husband travelled and worked hard to provide for the family. Etta Mae (predeceased by her husband Egidio) leaves her children Lori (predeceased), Brian (and Julie), Frank, David, Diane (and Jim), Michael (and Carmela), Terri (and Robert) and grandchildren Adam, Jamie, Arielle, Alex, Nicholas, Francesca, Brianna, Courtney, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Jessica, Mathew, Lisa, Benjamin, Charlie, Nicolette, Tatiana and 5 great-grandchildren Oscar, Elijah, Max, Kennedy and Helena. We will all miss Etta Mae but are comforted knowing that she lived a long, full and happy life and has now been reunited with her beloved husband. A small private service will be held with immediate family members.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
