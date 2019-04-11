LAVINE, ETTIE On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Langstaff Square. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Lavine. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dave Lavine, Larry and Teresa Lavine and Barb and Bob Ballantyne. Dear sister of the late Sue Pierce and Norm Green. Devoted grandmother of Sarah and Nick, Amy, Miranda and Wyatt. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Please see Benjamin's Website for shiva information. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ETTIE LAVINE.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019