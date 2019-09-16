CARDARELLI, ETTORE Surrounded by his family, Ettore passed away peacefully, with grace and dignity at St. Michael's Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Luciana and proud father of Niccolò, Alessandra (Kyle), and Francesca. Loving 'Uncle Tor' to Shannon (Brad). New and adoring Papa Ettore to Otto and Matteo. Devoted brother to Enza (predeceased) and Celestino, brother-in-law to Lorenzo (Liz), Michelle (Paul), and Peeter. Loving zio to Michael, Sam, Julia, Ben, Sofia, Luca and Nico. Ettore will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dedicated to the common good, Ettore gave many years to the Soccer and Real Estate communities of Mississauga, Toronto, and Ontario. He found much pleasure and gratification in his lush and abundant garden and the love of his family both here and in S. Jona. Visitation at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Funeral Mass at ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA CHURCH, 2340 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In memory of Ettore, donations would be appreciated by the family to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation - Attention: Dr. Elizabeth Tullis. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019