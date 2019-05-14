Ettore FALCIONI

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON
L5B 1M8
(905)-279-7663
Obituary

FALCIONI, Ettore Unexpectedly, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Regina for 66 years. Devoted father of Dennis (Joan), Eddie (Dolores/Lori) and Nancy Danou (Nawar). Adored Nonno of Andrea, Stephanie, Mark, Hayden, Zack and Maya, and Bisnonno to Nathan, Oliver, Violet and Vincent. Dear brother of Primo and the late Guido. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1290 McBride Ave., Mississauga, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019
