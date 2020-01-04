Home

EUCHARISTICO (CHRIS) CASSAR

EUCHARISTICO (CHRIS) CASSAR Obituary
CASSAR, EUCHARISTICO (CHRIS) December 21, 1950 – December 31, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Brampton Civic Hospital, after his battle with cancer. Chris was a fighter in life and even though his health declined, he never gave up hope. Despite cancer taking his lungs, his mind and spirit fought until the end. He will be missed by his devoted wife Carmen Cassar of 47 years, his loving sons, Bernard Cassar and Christopher Cassar, loving daughter Mary-Lee Cassar-Myatt and her husband Scott Myatt, and loving grandchildren, Lucas and Jenna. Chris immigrated to Canada in the winter of 1970 from Gozo, Malta, leaving his parents Bernard and Georgia Cassar. Chris was the founder and owner of C.C. Foundries, Inc. and Cassar Property Management, Inc. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main St. S., on Monday, January 6th, and Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 66A Main St. S., at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
